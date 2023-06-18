Comparing Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) & Its Rivals

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Rating) is one of 152 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Canadian Western Bank to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A N/A Canadian Western Bank Competitors 23.15% 10.90% 0.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Canadian Western Bank and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Western Bank N/A N/A 6.94 Canadian Western Bank Competitors $4.49 billion $1.07 billion 516.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Canadian Western Bank’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Canadian Western Bank. Canadian Western Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

38.6% of Canadian Western Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Canadian Western Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Canadian Western Bank pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 28.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Canadian Western Bank and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Western Bank 0 2 1 0 2.33 Canadian Western Bank Competitors 942 2590 2618 5 2.27

Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.33%. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 46.22%. Given Canadian Western Bank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Canadian Western Bank is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Canadian Western Bank rivals beat Canadian Western Bank on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards. In addition, the company offers cash management services; life and disability insurance products; and ATM, mobile, and online banking services, as well cheque order services. Further, it provides investment products comprising guaranteed investment certificates, US dollars investments plans, registered retirement income funds, tax-free savings accounts, registered education savings plans, and mutual funds, as well as personal and business planning services. Canadian Western Bank was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.