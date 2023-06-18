Comparing Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) & Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF – Get Rating) and Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Lonking and Gencor Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Lonking alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lonking 0 0 0 0 N/A Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

40.4% of Gencor Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lonking and Gencor Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lonking $2.12 billion 0.32 $197.68 million N/A N/A Gencor Industries $103.48 million 2.04 -$370,000.00 $0.53 27.15

Lonking has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Lonking and Gencor Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lonking N/A N/A N/A Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21%

Risk & Volatility

Lonking has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gencor Industries beats Lonking on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lonking

(Get Rating)

Lonking Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts and other construction machinery. It operates through the following segments: Sale of Construction Machinery, Finance Lease of Construction Machinery, and Financial Investment. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Gencor Industries

(Get Rating)

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Lonking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lonking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.