Compound Achieves Market Cap of $215.81 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Compound has traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $215.81 million and $9.24 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $28.19 or 0.00106542 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,935 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

