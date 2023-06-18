Compound (COMP) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.81 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $28.77 or 0.00108218 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $220.27 million and approximately $8.81 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00052161 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00032995 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00017314 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000439 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,655,683 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,655,682.07006742 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 28.72084545 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 356 active market(s) with $9,960,465.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.