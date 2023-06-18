Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,390,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the May 15th total of 21,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 14.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CRK traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,417,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,854. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.85.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $489.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 52.26% and a net margin of 39.08%. Comstock Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Comstock Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In other news, CFO Roland O. Burns acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 950,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,504,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 12.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 52.4% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 32,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 94.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 407,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 198,239 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 126.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 392,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 219,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRK. Citigroup upgraded Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.39.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.