ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Down 16.9% in May

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,400 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the May 15th total of 495,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CNOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Insider Activity

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Daniel E. Rifkin acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,689,226.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 1.1 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,832,000 after purchasing an additional 101,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,939,000 after purchasing an additional 65,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,892,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,660,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 122,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,127,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNOB traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $17.07. 580,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.80 million, a P/E ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ConnectOne Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $28.68.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $69.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.90 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 28.02%. Analysts forecast that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

