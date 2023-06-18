Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,401,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,128 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.70 and its 200-day moving average is $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The firm has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

