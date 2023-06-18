Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARKW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 414.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.02 and a 12-month high of $65.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.35.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.