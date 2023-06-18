CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 11.0% in May

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the May 15th total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 679,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of CEIX stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.37. 1,424,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,245. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $60.45. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CONSOL Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. Analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONSOL Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Greenlight Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after acquiring an additional 904,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 694,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 296,337 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $17,904,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 241,517 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy, Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal which focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian Basin. It operates under the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal sold to power generators, and industrial and metallurgical end-users.

See Also

