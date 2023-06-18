Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Given New $231.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

STZ has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.77.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $246.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of -482.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $232.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.14.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -698.03%.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Constellation Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

