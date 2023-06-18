Contrasting Aflac (NYSE:AFL) & Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP)

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) and Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Aflac shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Aflac shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aflac and Brighthouse Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aflac $19.19 billion 2.19 $4.20 billion $6.93 10.02 Brighthouse Financial $7.74 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Aflac has higher revenue and earnings than Brighthouse Financial.

This table compares Aflac and Brighthouse Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aflac 22.90% 15.25% 2.67% Brighthouse Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Aflac and Brighthouse Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aflac 0 5 4 0 2.44 Brighthouse Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aflac currently has a consensus target price of $71.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.58%. Given Aflac’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aflac is more favorable than Brighthouse Financial.

Dividends

Aflac pays an annual dividend of $1.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Brighthouse Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. Aflac pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Aflac has raised its dividend for 40 consecutive years.

Summary

Aflac beats Brighthouse Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan. The Aflac U.S. segment provides cancer, accident, short-term disability, critical illness, hospital indemnity, dental, vision, long-term care and disability, and term and whole life insurance products in the United States. It sells its products through sales associates, brokers, independent corporate agencies, individual agencies, and affiliated corporate agencies. The company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security. The Life segment provides term, universal, whole, and variable life products for policyholders' needs for financial security and protected wealth transfer. The Run-off segment manages structured settlements, pension risk transfer contracts, certain company-owned life insurance policies, funding agreements, and universal life with secondary guarantees. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

