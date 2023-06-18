Contrasting Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and P3 Health Partners (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Babylon has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, P3 Health Partners has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babylon and P3 Health Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $1.11 billion 0.01 -$221.45 million ($23.03) -0.03 P3 Health Partners $1.05 billion 1.16 -$270.13 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Babylon has higher revenue and earnings than P3 Health Partners.

This table compares Babylon and P3 Health Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon -35.54% N/A -105.06% P3 Health Partners -24.93% -1,167.07% -48.47%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Babylon and P3 Health Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 1 1 2 0 2.25 P3 Health Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Babylon presently has a consensus price target of $36.20, indicating a potential upside of 6,142.46%. Given Babylon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Babylon is more favorable than P3 Health Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.2% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of Babylon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of P3 Health Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Babylon beats P3 Health Partners on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babylon

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About P3 Health Partners

P3 Health Partners Inc., a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

