Contrasting MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW)

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKOW – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MINISO Group and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $1.51 billion 3.68 $98.85 million $0.67 26.19 Arko $9.26 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A

MINISO Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arko.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 13.57% 18.50% 11.93% Arko N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares MINISO Group and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.5% of MINISO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MINISO Group and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Arko 0 0 0 0 N/A

MINISO Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.90, indicating a potential downside of 32.19%. Given MINISO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Arko.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Arko on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

