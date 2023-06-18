Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 559,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,831. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund
About Cornerstone Total Return Fund
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cornerstone Total Return Fund (CRF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.