Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Short Interest Down 9.8% in May

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,980,000 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the May 15th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 674,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 559,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,831. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cornerstone Total Return Fund

About Cornerstone Total Return Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 534.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 95,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 80,571 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,168,000.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is an open-end, diverse management organization. Its primary goal is to pursue capital growth, with current income as a secondary goal. The corporation makes investments in a variety of industries, including real estate, utilities, industrials, health care, financial services, telecommunication networks, and information systems.

