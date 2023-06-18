CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 283,500 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 244,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of CRVL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 121,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,106. CorVel has a 52-week low of $132.48 and a 52-week high of $221.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.25 and its 200 day moving average is $180.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 1.07.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 33.16%. The firm had revenue of $185.44 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorVel in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 369,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,906,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,112,500. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $683,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CorVel by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorVel in the first quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 3.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,976,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,139,000 after purchasing an additional 74,446 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

