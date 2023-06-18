Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $52.03 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.03 billion and $52.03 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for $8.73 or 0.00032800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00043473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00015113 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

