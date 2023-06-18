Creditcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $51.32 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $51.32 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003763 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000610 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007660 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 225,464,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

