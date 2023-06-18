Cronos Trading Down 2% Over Last 7 Days (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.36 billion and $5.62 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0537 or 0.00000203 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00042946 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00032516 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

