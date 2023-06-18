Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Short Interest Update

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 9,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DDOG. DA Davidson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.55.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,530,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,154,226. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $120.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -354.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $481.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Datadog will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,775,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $3,932,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 638,731 shares in the company, valued at $61,560,893.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 151,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $11,807,187.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 280,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,775,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,618 shares of company stock worth $70,004,626 in the last three months. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,579,000 after acquiring an additional 90,619 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $281,000. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.