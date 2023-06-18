Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) PT Raised to $60.00 at Raymond James

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $40.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $47.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $324,825.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,958,592.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 129,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

