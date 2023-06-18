Dawn Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $624,272.06 (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001817 BTC on popular exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.86 million and approximately $624,272.06 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

