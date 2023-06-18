Decentralized Social Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $365,113.80 (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.84 or 0.00033475 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $93.11 million and $365,113.80 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decentralized Social was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The official message board for Decentralized Social is blog.deso.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

