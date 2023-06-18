Decred Reaches Market Capitalization of $211.29 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $13.84 or 0.00052423 BTC on popular exchanges. Decred has a total market cap of $211.29 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decred has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Decred

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,267,340 coins. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

