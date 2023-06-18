Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,930,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 5,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 861,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 13.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Definitive Healthcare

In other Definitive Healthcare news, Director Sea Vii Management, Llc sold 6,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $56,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,883,084.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Definitive Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 1,601.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 524,908 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,534. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.51 million. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.29.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.