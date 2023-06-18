Dejitaru Tsuka 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $564,519.15 (TSUKA)

Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. In the last week, Dejitaru Tsuka has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dejitaru Tsuka has a market cap of $34.53 million and approximately $564,519.15 worth of Dejitaru Tsuka was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dejitaru Tsuka token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0345 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dejitaru Tsuka Profile

Dejitaru Tsuka’s genesis date was May 25th, 2022. Dejitaru Tsuka’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Dejitaru Tsuka’s official Twitter account is @dejitaru_tsuka and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dejitaru Tsuka is medium.com/@dejitarutsukasangha. The official website for Dejitaru Tsuka is www.dejitarutsuka.io.

Dejitaru Tsuka Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dejitaru Tsuka (TSUKA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dejitaru Tsuka has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Dejitaru Tsuka is 0.03560247 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $570,693.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dejitarutsuka.io/.”

