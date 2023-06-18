Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Denbury from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Denbury from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.63.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $89.52 on Thursday. Denbury has a one year low of $56.59 and a one year high of $104.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denbury

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.04). Denbury had a net margin of 34.69% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $341.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 115.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Denbury by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Denbury in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Denbury by 3,820.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Alabama, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.