Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth about $15,814,080,000. Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in Desktop Metal by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 30,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 836.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 251,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 225,047 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 348,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 193,768 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,449,000. 42.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

