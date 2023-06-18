Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Desktop Metal from $1.75 to $1.90 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $2.20 price target on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Monday, March 6th.
Desktop Metal Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. Desktop Metal has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $665.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.64.
Institutional Trading of Desktop Metal
About Desktop Metal
Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Desktop Metal (DM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.