Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Price Target to GBX 275

Mitchells & Butlers (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($3.00) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC upgraded Mitchells & Butlers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 180 ($2.25) to GBX 213 ($2.67) in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $244.00.

Mitchells & Butlers Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBPFF opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $2.72.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

