dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $0.99 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, dForce USD has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market cap of $30.70 million and $1,326.73 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00292229 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00017164 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000523 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000411 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000079 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,938,290 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99270997 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $945.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.