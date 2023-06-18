dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $30.83 million and $1,332.09 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,938,290 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99270997 USD and is down -1.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $945.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

