dForce USD (USX) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00003765 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $30.76 million and approximately $819.89 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dForce USD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,938,289 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

dForce USD Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

