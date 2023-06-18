Diageo (NYSE:DEO) vs. Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) and Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Diageo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.3% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by institutional investors. 54.0% of Vintage Wine Estates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Diageo alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Vintage Wine Estates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates -51.02% -40.26% -17.20%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $19.43 billion 5.03 $4.32 billion N/A N/A Vintage Wine Estates $293.77 million 0.23 -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Diageo and Vintage Wine Estates’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Vintage Wine Estates.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Diageo and Vintage Wine Estates, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 1 8 2 0 2.09 Vintage Wine Estates 2 2 1 0 1.80

Vintage Wine Estates has a consensus target price of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 246.61%. Given Diageo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diageo is more favorable than Vintage Wine Estates.

Volatility and Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vintage Wine Estates has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diageo beats Vintage Wine Estates on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diageo

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products. It provides its products primarily under the Johnnie Walker, Guinness, Tanqueray, Baileys, Smirnoff, Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Don Julio, Ciroc, Buchanan's, Casamigos, J&B, and Ketel One brands. The company operates in North America, Europe, Turkey, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Vintage Wine Estates

(Get Rating)

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Cameron Hughes, Clos Pegase, B.R. Cohn, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Kunde, Cherry Pie, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Incline Village, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.