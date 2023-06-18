Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $400,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DHIL traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.18. 20,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,941. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 52 week low of $154.24 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.63.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.99 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 24.02%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.