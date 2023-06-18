Dignity Gold (DIGAU) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.49 Billion

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.49 billion and approximately $30.49 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00007213 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dignity Gold Token Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.91833772 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $30.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

