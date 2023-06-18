DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.
DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.
DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.
