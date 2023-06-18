DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Short Interest Up 17.0% in May

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100,000 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the May 15th total of 7,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Trading Down 0.8 %

DOCU stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.85. 5,773,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,665. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.95. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.