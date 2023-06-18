Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,560,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the May 15th total of 6,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $162.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.71.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR traded down $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.22. 2,592,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,782. The company has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $175.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.07). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at $2,086,734.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

