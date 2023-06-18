Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $350.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their prior price target of $320.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $351.00 to $334.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $349.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.89.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 1.8 %

DPZ opened at $331.41 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $285.84 and a 12-month high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $312.43 and a 200-day moving average of $330.74.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino's Pizza

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

About Domino's Pizza



Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.



