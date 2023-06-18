Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,300 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the May 15th total of 128,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DCO has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Ducommun from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Ducommun from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 376.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ducommun by 116.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ducommun by 881.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Ducommun by 65.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun Stock Down 1.4 %

DCO stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.24. 250,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,010. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market capitalization of $541.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Ducommun had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $181.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ducommun will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ducommun Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.