Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $92.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.87. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

