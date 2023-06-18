Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Short Interest Up 15.7% in May

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,620,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 11,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dun & Bradstreet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.71. 8,141,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,126. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,171.00, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.82 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 116,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,525.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,206.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

