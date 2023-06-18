Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Short Interest Update

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 690,900 shares, a drop of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 799,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 307,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EXP traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $170.42. The stock had a trading volume of 936,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,323. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.48 and its 200 day moving average is $146.05. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $101.98 and a 52 week high of $172.98.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 4,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $783,632.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,573.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,980. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Eagle Materials by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

