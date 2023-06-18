Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) Short Interest Down 13.6% in May

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a decline of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eastside Distilling

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eastside Distilling stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.72% of Eastside Distilling worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastside Distilling Stock Performance

Shares of EAST stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,869. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93. Eastside Distilling has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $19.20.

Eastside Distilling Company Profile

Eastside Distilling ( NASDAQ:EAST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($12.40) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 million. Eastside Distilling had a negative return on equity of 395.21% and a negative net margin of 117.89%. Equities research analysts expect that Eastside Distilling will post -4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastside Distilling, Inc manufactures, acquires, blends, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages. It operates through two segments, Spirits and Craft Canning + Printing. The company provides whiskey under the Burnside Whiskey brand; vodka under the Portland Potato Vodka brand; rum under the Hue-Hue Coffee Rum brand; and tequila under the Azuñia Tequila brand.

