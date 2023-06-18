Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602,246 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,806,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,230,000 after purchasing an additional 890,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,948,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,214,000 after buying an additional 132,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $849,465,000 after buying an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $191.26 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $197.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.86.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

