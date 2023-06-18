Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EVN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.74. 152,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,720. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.12. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.34 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 10.3% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 94,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.