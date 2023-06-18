Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Short Interest Up 16.3% in May

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,400 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the May 15th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Edify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of EACPW stock remained flat at $0.04 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,433. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.04. Edify Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15.

Get Edify Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edify Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edify Acquisition stock. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Rating) by 203.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,061,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710,923 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Edify Acquisition were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edify Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edify Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.