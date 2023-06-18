Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Reaches $33.03 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a total market cap of $33.03 million and approximately $49,631.51 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003778 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000605 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007673 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum (CRYPTO:ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,139,112 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

