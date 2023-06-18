Electroneum Market Cap Hits $32.91 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $32.91 million and $47,456.55 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000607 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007649 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,948,150,812 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.

The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.

Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.

In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

