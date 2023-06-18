Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Short Interest Up 6.8% in May

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 6,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 15.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

NYSE:EBS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,542,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $36.14. The firm has a market cap of $424.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,258,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,917,000 after acquiring an additional 303,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,969,000 after acquiring an additional 101,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,316,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,599,000 after acquiring an additional 165,678 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,199,000 after acquiring an additional 342,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after acquiring an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

