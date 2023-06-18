Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Short Interest Update

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,400 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the May 15th total of 281,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Employers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Employers from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Employers Stock Performance

Shares of EIG traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 635,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,491. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.24. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65.

Employers Increases Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.81 million. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Employers

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 108.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 28.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,869,000 after buying an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 8,460 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,768,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

