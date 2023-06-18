ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,400 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the May 15th total of 130,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ENGlobal in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of ENGlobal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 492.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 208,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

ENG remained flat at $0.44 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,970. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.24.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

